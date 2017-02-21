Steve Aoki's Big Grammy Night: Go Beh...

Steve Aoki's Big Grammy Night: Go Behind the Scenes

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead , the 2016 Netflix documentary focused on DJ Steve Aoki , charts his transformation from a straight-edge kid who played in hardcore bands in his hometown of Newport Beach, California, to twentysomething hipster-whisperer, running an indie label, spinning records and helping introduce American kids to acts like Bloc Party and Justice, to CDJ-twirling Ibiza demigod. It was also nominated for a Best Music Film Grammy this year.

