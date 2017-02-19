Southern California rain eases; north facing renewed storm

Stan Ross of Newport Beach digs up some sand near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California, early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, as he looks for coins and jewelry following Friday's storm that eroded the beach, brought high winds, and heavy rain which flooded many areas in Southern California. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least three people, eased off Saturday, February 18. But it was only a temporary reprieve as new storms took aim farther north.

