Real Estate briefly: Jamboree Housing...

Real Estate briefly: Jamboree Housing's Buena Park project debuts at full capacity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Orange County Register

The affordable housing development, on a former Public Works yard, is part of a 10-acre site that includes a park and The Parker Collection, 128 solar-powered townhomes and lofts developed by City Ventures. "The thousands more on the wait-list reflect the continuing need for a diversity of quality housing for families in Buena Park and surrounding Orange County," Buena Park Mayor Elizabeth Swift said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) 5 hr Phartoom 5
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Feb 10 Kenwood 86
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC