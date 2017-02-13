Real Estate briefly: Jamboree Housing's Buena Park project debuts at full capacity
The affordable housing development, on a former Public Works yard, is part of a 10-acre site that includes a park and The Parker Collection, 128 solar-powered townhomes and lofts developed by City Ventures. "The thousands more on the wait-list reflect the continuing need for a diversity of quality housing for families in Buena Park and surrounding Orange County," Buena Park Mayor Elizabeth Swift said in a statement.
