P.G. voters put trust in a hotel called Project Bella. Now that project is teetering.
Carmel developer Michael Crall pegged his hopes on Project Bella in 2013, but now finds himself on the outside of the project he conceptualized. Newport Beach real estate developer Ronald Meer is tight-lipped about bankruptcies and legal cases linked to him and his businesses.
Newport Beach Discussions
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
