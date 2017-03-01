Orange County Republican leaders applaud Trump's speech to Congress

"That was the most inspirational, motivational and compassionate state of the union speech I have ever heard," said former county GOP Chairman Scott Baugh of President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. "For those that wondered if Trump meant what he said when he ran, there is a clear answer," said Newport Beach's Mike Schroeder, former chairman of the state GOP who cast his ballot for an undisclosed third party presidential candidate, of President Trump's speech Tuesday.

