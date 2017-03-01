Orange County Republican leaders applaud Trump's speech to Congress
"That was the most inspirational, motivational and compassionate state of the union speech I have ever heard," said former county GOP Chairman Scott Baugh of President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. "For those that wondered if Trump meant what he said when he ran, there is a clear answer," said Newport Beach's Mike Schroeder, former chairman of the state GOP who cast his ballot for an undisclosed third party presidential candidate, of President Trump's speech Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC