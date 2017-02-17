Nuclear skeptics don't buy San Onofre quake reassurance from Edison

Scientists are deliberately downplaying the risks that earthquakes and tsunamis pose to San Onofre at the behest of Southern California Edison, some activists charged this week. The criticisms came as Neal Driscoll, professor of geosciences at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, unveiled the latest research on the deformations lurking near the shuttered nuclear plant, where millions of pounds of radioactive waste are expected to languish for decades.

