Nuclear skeptics don't buy San Onofre quake reassurance from Edison
Scientists are deliberately downplaying the risks that earthquakes and tsunamis pose to San Onofre at the behest of Southern California Edison, some activists charged this week. The criticisms came as Neal Driscoll, professor of geosciences at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, unveiled the latest research on the deformations lurking near the shuttered nuclear plant, where millions of pounds of radioactive waste are expected to languish for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|15 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC