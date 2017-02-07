Newport Beach power lunch restaurant,...

Newport Beach power lunch restaurant, Il Barone, relocating

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Wave

Chef Franco Barone and his wife Donatella are relocating Il Barone to a new location nearby in Newport Beach. It is known as a power lunch restaurant in Newport Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Santa Anan Parking Citations 18 hr Concerned citizen 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
Jeremy Neill Jan 29 Dr Phill 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC