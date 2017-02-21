Newport Beach kidnap victim freed dur...

Newport Beach kidnap victim freed during SWAT raid in Anaheim

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A man kidnapped during a drug deal in Newport Beach Saturday was freed by a SWAT team shortly before midnight Sunday in Anaheim, police said on Monday. Newport Beach detectives determined that several suspects and the missing man were at an apartment in the 400 block of South Clementine Street in Anaheim, and that the missing man was being held against his will, said Jennifer Manzella, a Newport police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 38 min Alank 93
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... 11 hr marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 17 Vic 1,196
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Feb 10 Kenwood 86
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC