Newport Beach kidnap victim freed during SWAT raid in Anaheim

A man kidnapped during a drug deal in Newport Beach Saturday was freed by a SWAT team shortly before midnight Sunday in Anaheim, police said on Monday. Newport Beach detectives determined that several suspects and the missing man were at an apartment in the 400 block of South Clementine Street in Anaheim, and that the missing man was being held against his will, said Jennifer Manzella, a Newport police spokeswoman.

