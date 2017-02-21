Newport Beach kidnap victim freed during SWAT raid in Anaheim
A man kidnapped during a drug deal in Newport Beach Saturday was freed by a SWAT team shortly before midnight Sunday in Anaheim, police said on Monday. Newport Beach detectives determined that several suspects and the missing man were at an apartment in the 400 block of South Clementine Street in Anaheim, and that the missing man was being held against his will, said Jennifer Manzella, a Newport police spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|38 min
|Alank
|93
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|11 hr
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC