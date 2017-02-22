Newport Beach celebrity dentist surrenders her license after complaints of negligence and fraud
A Newport Beach celebrity dentist who was barred from treating patients this month has relinquished her license to practice dentistry, state documents show. But Worth, whose work was featured on the former Fox reality TV makeover show "The Swan," surrendered her license effective Friday, according to state documents.
