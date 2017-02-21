Newport Beach celebrity dentist from ...

Newport Beach celebrity dentist from TV's 'The Swan' surrenders license

A Newport Beach dentist to the stars who earlier this month was barred from treating patients has now relinquished her license to practice after state Dental Board allegations of fraud, negligence and overtreatment. Sherri Worth, who was featured on the plastic surgery makeover show "The Swan," agreed to an interim license suspension Feb. 3 after the board called her an immediate danger to patients.

