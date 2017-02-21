Newport Beach celebrity dentist from TV's 'The Swan' surrenders license
A Newport Beach dentist to the stars who earlier this month was barred from treating patients has now relinquished her license to practice after state Dental Board allegations of fraud, negligence and overtreatment. Sherri Worth, who was featured on the plastic surgery makeover show "The Swan," agreed to an interim license suspension Feb. 3 after the board called her an immediate danger to patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|3 hr
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC