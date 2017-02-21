New Coastal Commission chief takes on...

New Coastal Commission chief takes on challenges after agencya s a hurricanea of controversy

The California Coastal Commission has named long-time employee Jack Ainsworth executive director of the commission. His appointment comes a year after environmental groups charged the commissioners with being increasingly pro-development.

