Museum House developer spent more than $435,000 to fight petition opposing project

NEWPORT BEACH The developer of the controversial Museum House, a proposed 25-story condominium in Newport Center, spent $435,699 in what was ultimately an unsuccessful attempt to halt a petition opposing the project. The political action committee Line in the Sand, which gathered nearly 14,000 signatures over two weeks seeking to overturn the Newport Beach City Council's November approval of the project, spent $91,645, according to expenditure reports.

