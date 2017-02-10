Mercer Advisors acquires Duckworth Wealth Advisors
Mercer Advisors Inc. , a national Registered Investment Advisor firm based in Santa Barbara, today announced the acquisition of Duckworth Wealth Advisors, Inc., a Newport Beach, CA-based family office offering investment management, financial planning, estate and tax planning, and corporate trustee services managing $160 million in client assets. Founder Michael Duckworth, CPA, and additional principal owners Mark Doran, CPA, Kara Duckworth, CFP, and Elizabeth deSouza, CFP, lead a team of professionals providing comprehensive wealth management services for high net worth individuals and families with complex financial situations.
