Mercer Advisors acquires Duckworth We...

Mercer Advisors acquires Duckworth Wealth Advisors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

Mercer Advisors Inc. , a national Registered Investment Advisor firm based in Santa Barbara, today announced the acquisition of Duckworth Wealth Advisors, Inc., a Newport Beach, CA-based family office offering investment management, financial planning, estate and tax planning, and corporate trustee services managing $160 million in client assets. Founder Michael Duckworth, CPA, and additional principal owners Mark Doran, CPA, Kara Duckworth, CFP, and Elizabeth deSouza, CFP, lead a team of professionals providing comprehensive wealth management services for high net worth individuals and families with complex financial situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 14 hr Storm chaser 4,845
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Fri Kenwood 86
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC