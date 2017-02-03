Luxury real estate startup Compass expands to Newport Beach, scores top agent Rob Giem
Compass, a luxury real estate startup with a $1 billion-plus valuation and high-tech star power, will open an office in Newport Beach this month. Joining the firm as an agent is Rob Giem, former managing director and partner at HOM Sotheby's International Realty in Newport Beach.
