Lucca, a popular farm-to-table bistro...

Lucca, a popular farm-to-table bistro, closes in Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Cathy Pavlos, owner/chef of Lucca Cafe in Irvine. hands plates off to a server in this 2010 photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 3 hr Casper 1,194
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
Jeremy Neill Jan 29 Dr Phill 1
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Jan 26 Wildchild 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC