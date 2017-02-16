Local architect is the Bunker King
With the majority of the rain likely behind us and increased daylight coming up next month, there is no better time to start thinking about golf. There have been many changes to various Newport-Mesa golf courses in the past year, including the opening of a completely rerouted course layout at Santa Ana Country Club and multiple improvements at Newport Beach Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Vic
|1,196
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|12 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|15
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC