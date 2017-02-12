Lincoln Features Bluesman In Grammys ...

Lincoln Features Bluesman In Grammys Spot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Additionally, Lincoln will be live streaming a Gary Clark Jr. concert on Feb. 11 from the Lincoln Experience Center at Fashion Island, Newport Beach, California, at 10 p.m. EST via now.lincoln.com and the The 60-second spot will air twice during the music awards show as well as once during the red carpet pre-show. It starts with the Clark Jr. arriving at an empty theater in the new Lincoln Continental.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 7 hr Well Well 4,842
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 9 hr burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Mon Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
Jeremy Neill Jan 29 Dr Phill 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC