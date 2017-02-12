Lincoln Features Bluesman In Grammys Spot
Additionally, Lincoln will be live streaming a Gary Clark Jr. concert on Feb. 11 from the Lincoln Experience Center at Fashion Island, Newport Beach, California, at 10 p.m. EST via now.lincoln.com and the The 60-second spot will air twice during the music awards show as well as once during the red carpet pre-show. It starts with the Clark Jr. arriving at an empty theater in the new Lincoln Continental.
