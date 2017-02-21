It's a 'Big Band Blowout' for the Newport Beach Jazz Party
Tickets: $430-$485 for festival packages; $55-$75 for opening Thursday night; $70-$85 for Friday and Sunday evening sets; $75-$90 for Saturday evening sets; $30 each for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sets "By the Pool" ; $63 per jazz brunch The 2017 Newport Beach Jazz Party offers four nights and three days of non-stop jazz featuring more than 75 jazz artists drawn from across the nation. Here are some of this year's non-big band highlights: Get ready to be blown out by some of the greatest big bands in the U.S. or, perhaps, to be blown away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Ssk
|1,199
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Wed
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC