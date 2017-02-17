ICMAD Celebrates Young Designers
The Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors revealed winners of this year's Young Designers Awards Competition. The competition was created to showcase the extraordinary and emerging talents of packaging and design students at the college level.
