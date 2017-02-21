How well is your city being governed?
Our Question of the Week for readers is written in anticipation of elections in many Southern California cities on March 7. But it applies to people anyplace where City Hall is proving to be especially effective or ineffective at setting and enforcing laws, protecting public safety and safeguarding the quality of life. What message do you try to send - or wish you had a chance to send - to City Hall when you vote in elections? Fiscal issues are always critical to the management of local governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|Ssk
|1,199
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Wed
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC