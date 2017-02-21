How well is your city being governed?

How well is your city being governed?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wave

Our Question of the Week for readers is written in anticipation of elections in many Southern California cities on March 7. But it applies to people anyplace where City Hall is proving to be especially effective or ineffective at setting and enforcing laws, protecting public safety and safeguarding the quality of life. What message do you try to send - or wish you had a chance to send - to City Hall when you vote in elections? Fiscal issues are always critical to the management of local governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 20 hr Ssk 1,199
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Wed Spike 96
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... Tue marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Feb 10 Kenwood 86
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC