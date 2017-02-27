How the new Coastal Commission executive director rebuilt trust in the agency again
The California Coastal Commission has named long-time employee Jack Ainsworth executive director of the commission. His appointment comes a year after environmental groups charged the commissioners with being increasingly pro-development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC