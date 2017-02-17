He prefers rowing and classes but the Orange Coast College student...
Orange Coast College student Caleb O'Neil and his attorney William Becker, right, speak to the media on Wednesday.. Orange Coast College student Caleb O'Neil, left, reacts as his attorney Bill Becker answers a question during a press conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Chumper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC