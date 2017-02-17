Friday's storm left Southern California with deaths, damage

A sign lets visitors know that this beach-side parking lot near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, Calif., is flooded early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, following Friday's storm that brought high winds, heavy rain and pounding surf to Southern California. At least four people are dead in the wake of the most powerful storm to slam Southern California in years, as officials assess the damage Saturday morning and scramble to fix sinkholes, restore power and reopen closed highways.

