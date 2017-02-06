'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Spotted Out to Dinner With Mystery Blonde

Days after his estranged wife, Christina, stepped out with her new boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa has been spotted on a date with a mystery blonde. The Flip or Flop star, who announced in a joint statement with Christina in December that they had split last May following a heated fight, looked to be in good spirits while enjoying dinner with a woman in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday night.

