Feds investigating Ford Explorers over exhaust leaking into cabin
An increasing number of reports from owners about exhaust fumes reaching the passenger compartment of 2011 through 2015 Ford Explorers has prompted the NHTSA to launch a full investigation into the strong-selling crossover SUV. Back in July, the federal agency had received just over 150 complaints from consumers over an exhaust smell and lightheadedness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC