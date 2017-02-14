Feds investigating Ford Explorers ove...

Feds investigating Ford Explorers over exhaust leaking into cabin

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Car Connection

An increasing number of reports from owners about exhaust fumes reaching the passenger compartment of 2011 through 2015 Ford Explorers has prompted the NHTSA to launch a full investigation into the strong-selling crossover SUV. Back in July, the federal agency had received just over 150 complaints from consumers over an exhaust smell and lightheadedness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) 13 hr Phartoom 5
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Feb 10 Kenwood 86
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orange County was issued at February 14 at 1:11PM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC