Davies outraises challengers in run-up to Laguna Niguel council election
A committee for Laguna Niguel Councilwoman Laurie Davies raised more than $9,400 in the weeks before the November council election, far exceeding the other candidates seeking office. The committee's top contributor was the Vantage Point Partners, which contributed $1,000 four days before the election, according to campaign finance disclosures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC