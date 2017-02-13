Coastal Commission chooses new leader
California Coastal Commissioners listen during a meeting in Newport Beach to decide whether a developer can build 900 homes, a resort and hostel on the 401-acre Banning Ranch property Wednesday Sept. 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC