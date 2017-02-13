California Coastal Commission names new executive director
NEWPORT BEACH >> The California Coastal Commission, which abruptly fired its executive director last year without explanation, chose his successor on Friday. The panel voted 11-0 to appoint Jack Ainsworth to head the agency's 160 staff members.
