Cal coach Justin Wilcox signs 14 to first recruiting class
New Cal football coach Justin Wilcox introduced his first recruiting class Wednesday, and to his credit he did not pretend the Bears signed everyone they wanted. Hired less than three weeks ago, Wilcox announced a class of 14 players - four of whom already are on campus and attending classes.
