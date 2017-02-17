Beating the odds: Ed Thorp tells how he invented card counting and made a fortune on Wall Street
Edward O. Thorp, a renowned gambling and investment guru, is shown in his Newport Beach home. The man greeting me in his Newport Beach business office stands ramrod straight with the studied mien of a mathematics professor - which he was at UC Irvine for nearly two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|Vic
|1,196
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|16 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|15
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC