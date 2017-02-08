Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta put up ...

Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta put up for sale

Read more: Pacific Business Times

The Pacific Hospitality Group listed the Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta for sale for an undisclosed amount, PHG Chief Investment Officer Kory Kramer said. The Irvine-based company has invested more than $25 million in upgrades and renovations since it purchased the resort in 2013 for an estimated $150 million to $180 million.

