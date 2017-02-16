Armenian Assembly Features Keynote Speaker Michael Agbabian, Award-Winning TV Producer
The Armenian Assembly of America is pleased to announce award-winning TV producer Michael Agbabian as one of the keynote speakers during its "Celebrating the Future" Gala in Newport Beach, California on March 4, marking the 40th anniversary of the Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program. He interned with the Assembly in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 1990.
