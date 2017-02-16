Armenian Assembly Features Keynote Sp...

Armenian Assembly Features Keynote Speaker Michael Agbabian, Award-Winning TV Producer

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Groong

The Armenian Assembly of America is pleased to announce award-winning TV producer Michael Agbabian as one of the keynote speakers during its "Celebrating the Future" Gala in Newport Beach, California on March 4, marking the 40th anniversary of the Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program. He interned with the Assembly in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... 9 min PoliciaFederal 15
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Feb 10 Kenwood 86
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at February 16 at 9:40PM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC