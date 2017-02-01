Armenian Assembly Announces Gala 'Celebrating the Future' to Honor Forty Years of Intern Alumni
The Armenian Assembly of America is pleased to announce a joyous evening "Celebrating the Future" at a special gala in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, March 4, 2017 that will honor our Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program alumni over the past forty years. This event will take place at the Newport Beach Country Club, beginning at 5:30 PM, and will include cocktails, dinner, speakers, and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,193
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Mon
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC