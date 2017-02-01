Armenian Assembly Announces Gala 'Celebrating the Future' to Honor Forty Years of Intern Alumni

The Armenian Assembly of America is pleased to announce a joyous evening "Celebrating the Future" at a special gala in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, March 4, 2017 that will honor our Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program alumni over the past forty years. This event will take place at the Newport Beach Country Club, beginning at 5:30 PM, and will include cocktails, dinner, speakers, and music.

