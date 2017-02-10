An augmented reality company that rai...

An augmented reality company that raised $132 million is...

Augmented reality helmet maker Daqri is cutting about 25% of its nearly 400-person-strong workforce worldwide, multiple people have told Business Insider. Los Angeles and its Sunnyvale, California, offices were told of layoffs on Thursday and experienced the brunt of the layoffs, about 60 people, we understand.

