Along the Coast
The raging battle over Banning Ranch , 400 acres of open land used for oilfields since the 1940s and still dotted with 60 working wells, is far from over. The prime but scruffy acreage has for 20 years been deemed ready for development by landowner Newport Banning Ranch LLC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|33 min
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Mon
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC