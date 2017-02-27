Alliant Adds Gulf Coast Marine Expert, Hood, in New Orleans
Alliant Insurance Services, headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., has added Tom Hood to its energy and marine group in New Orleans. As first vice president, Hood will provide targeted insurance, risk management and finance solutions to a growing portfolio of regional clients.
