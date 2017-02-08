9 ways federal marijuana laws are limiting rights of residents in legal weed states
Even as he celebrated the end of a big year for his cannabis-focused company, Terra Tech, Derek Peterson was scrambling to cope with some bad news. On the one hand, in 2016, his Newport Beach business raised close to $20 million to produce and sell marijuana products across the country, tripled its workforce, and applauded as Californians voted to legalize recreational marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Mon
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC