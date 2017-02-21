5 free things to do Feb. 26-March 4
Why sit home because you don't want to spend any money? Here are five things you can do this week that cost nothing at all! Enjoy a concert at the Newport Beach Public Library's Fall series of Sunday Musicales with a free 3 p.m. performance featuring sisters Esther Lee, a pianist, and violinist Joanna Lee, playing classical music in the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach. Learn more: 949-717-3800, ext 2 or newportbeachlibrary.org .
