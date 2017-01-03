YouTube daredevil breaks feet jumping...

YouTube daredevil breaks feet jumping off Laguna Beach hotel, asks for money

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Los Angeles Times

A thrill-seeking YouTube personality, known for diving off buildings and into water, is being investigated again for trespassing after he shattered his feet in a pool-jumping stunt at a Laguna Beach hotel, police said. Anthony Booth Armer, known as the masked daredevil "8Booth," bounded off the top of the Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 without hotel permission and dove into a pool, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... 23 hr mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Tue mar 1
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Tue Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Tue mar 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Jan 1 anonymous 19
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC