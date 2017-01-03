YouTube daredevil breaks feet jumping off Laguna Beach hotel, asks for money

A thrill-seeking YouTube personality, known for diving off buildings and into water, is being investigated again for trespassing after he shattered his feet in a pool-jumping stunt at a Laguna Beach hotel, police said. Anthony Booth Armer, known as the masked daredevil "8Booth," bounded off the top of the Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 without hotel permission and dove into a pool, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.