Yelpa s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2017 include 27 SoCal eateries

The five Orange County restaurants from the Yelp's Top 100 list in 2016 were: Mama D's Italian Kitchen in Newport Beach, Cream Pan of Tustin, Mr BBQ of Fullerton, Istanbul Grill California of Fountain Valley and Rockfire Grill of Mission Viejo. Southern California landed 27 eateries on Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.," according to rankings released Tuesday by the influential consumer review site.

