Wet Seal to close all apparel stores

Wet Seal to close all apparel stores

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: UPI

Wet Seal LLC, a retailer catered to teens, is closing all of its 171 stores in 42 states after it was unable to secure a new buyer or capital. "Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner, and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations," Vice President and General Counsel Michelle Stocker wrote in the letter, a copy of which The Wall Street Journal reviewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Thu Wildchild 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 26 Ssk 1,189
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Jan 24 Truth squad 8
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) Jan 24 Chumper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec... Jan 22 Richard 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,368,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC