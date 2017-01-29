Wet Seal to close all apparel stores
Wet Seal LLC, a retailer catered to teens, is closing all of its 171 stores in 42 states after it was unable to secure a new buyer or capital. "Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner, and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations," Vice President and General Counsel Michelle Stocker wrote in the letter, a copy of which The Wall Street Journal reviewed.
