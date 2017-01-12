Wayne Montgomery Brooks: November 28,...

Wayne Montgomery Brooks: November 28, 1922 - " January 8, 2017

Wayne Montgomery Brooks, 94 went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Wayne was born on November 28, 1922 in Santa Ana, California to Ernest Lloyd and Kathleen Emma Brooks.

