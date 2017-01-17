Upcoming book events in O.C.
D.M. Lockwood of Laguna Beach will discuss "Duality," a suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl who has been threatened by a serial killer named Leviticus. 6 p.m Jan 26. Laguna Beach Books, 1200 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.
