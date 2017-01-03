Toyota Concept-i Bows at CES With Welcoming AI System
Most automakers promise that their future autonomous cars will be intelligent enough to navigate through traffic and get you to your destination quickly and safely, but not many are focused on the personal relationship between man and machine. That's the subject Toyota's CES concept, the Concept-i, attempts to tackle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
