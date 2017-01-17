Technomic Unveils Five Key Consumer Trends for 2017
Technomic has identified five themes that will define consumer foodservice behavior in 2017, which were recently presented at Technomic's annual Consumer Insights Planning Program meeting, January 11-12 in Newport Beach, Calif. A comprehensive analysis of evolving consumer lifestyles paired with exclusive industry, menu, operator, and consumer data signals that 2017 will see an accelerated fragmentation of consumer attitudes and purchase drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grocery Headquarters.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,181
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|11 hr
|Wonder Why
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC