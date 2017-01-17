Technomic Unveils Five Key Consumer Trends for 2017

Technomic has identified five themes that will define consumer foodservice behavior in 2017, which were recently presented at Technomic's annual Consumer Insights Planning Program meeting, January 11-12 in Newport Beach, Calif. A comprehensive analysis of evolving consumer lifestyles paired with exclusive industry, menu, operator, and consumer data signals that 2017 will see an accelerated fragmentation of consumer attitudes and purchase drivers.

