Step back into the '60s at the O.C. Museum of Art

"Chair," 1969, by Alen Jones, left, "Ultrafragola," 1970, mirror by Ettore Sottsass and "Bocca," 1970, sofa by Studio 65 are part of the Pop Art Design exhibition at OCMA in Newport Beach. "Mao," 1972, by Andy Warhol is part of the OCMA collection and is part of the Pop Art Design exhibition at OCMA in Newport Beach .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.