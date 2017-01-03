Second woman identified in double slaying, fire in Westminster
Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of the two women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach. Candles burn near a nativity scene in front of the home in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way in Westminster on Tuesday morning where a house fire occurred on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|42 min
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|19
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC