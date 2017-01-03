Sea lions known to rescuers in Laguna Beach helped again and again...
Snuggles, 5 months old, recovers at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, on Dec. 22. The center has seen more younger sea lions coming into the center. Avocado, a sea lion who was released from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center but readmitted after being found underweight and with a shark bite.
