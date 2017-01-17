Sea lion with fishing hook in mouth hitches ride with Coast Guard
A sea lion hitches a ride on a U.S. Coast Guard boat off the coast of Newport Beach. The animal was handed off to a crew from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which brought the sea lion to its rescue facility.
