Santa Ana city manager signed agreement to leave office a week ago

SANTA ANA The severance agreement between the city and now former City Manager David Cavazos and comments from City Council members suggest he initiated the separation realizing that circumstances were against him to continue serving as the top Santa Ana executive. Cavazos signed the severance agreement Jan. 10 a week before the City Council's closed session deliberation Tuesday night, which involved his "employment, evaluation of performance, discipline, or dismissal/release," as stated in the agenda.

